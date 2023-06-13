The author of “Spells Returning to War” Akumi Shimoxia expresses concern about the workload of MAPPA | Hypebeast

The second season of the popular anime “Spells Returning to War” animation “懐玉・Tamazaki” officially released the second wave of PV trailers at the end of last month. Many fans are looking forward to the arrival of the new chapter, but behind the high-quality works, naturally It represents countless hard work, which makes the original work worry about it.

In the author column of the latest issue of “Weekly Shonen Jump”, Akutami Shimoxia specifically mentioned that he is quite satisfied with every scene of this PV promotional film, and even worried about the huge workload of the staff.

All the scenes from the second promotional video for the second season of the anime are so good that I’m worried that everyone is working way too hard!

In addition to being in charge of the second season of the “Spell Return” animation, MAPPA also has “Attack on Titan” The Final Season “Part 2” and “Hell Music” and other high-profile works will be released soon, especially “Chain Saw Man” Preparations for the second season of Chainsaw Man are also in full swing. Considering that more and more inside stories about the overwork of the animation industry have spread in recent years, Gu Jian Xiaxia’s concerns are indeed justified.