Technology stocks lead Nikkei’s 34-year goodbye to 30,003

Technology stocks lead Nikkei’s 34-year goodbye to 30,003

After 34 years, Nikkei goodbye 30,003

Inspired by the rise of U.S. stocks and technology stocks led the rise, the Nikkei’s daily line on the 13th hit a new high with 3 infrared lines. It once broke through the 30,000 integer mark for the first time since 1990. At the end of morning trading, the Nikkei index temporarily closed at 32,946.49 points, up 512.49 points or 1.58%. The Topix closed at 2,263.61 points, up 24.84 points or 1.11%.

Softbank, which soared 5.54%, was rumored that it may form an artificial intelligence research and development company with OpenAI, the developer of the chat robot ChatGPT. At the same time, Arm, a major silicon intellectual property company under Softbank, is also negotiating investment plans with Intel. In addition, Advantest, a manufacturer of chip testing equipment, also rose 3.73%.

Japan’s Toyota Motor announced on the 13th that it plans to launch pure electric vehicles using next-generation batteries globally starting in 2026. At the same time, the R&D and production work is done by Toyota’s own newly established electric vehicle department and factory. As a result, Toyota shares soared 4.45%.

Analysts believe that the Nikkei will continue to rise only if Toyota’s global strategic plan for electric vehicles is welcomed by the market and the United States has performed strongly. It is expected that the U.S. economy will have a soft landing, and the Federal Reserve will switch to loose policy around the end of the year, and the stock market’s rally is expected to continue.

(Compiled by Times Information Times, Liu Jigang, comprehensive foreign news)

