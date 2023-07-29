The Behind-the-Scenes Journey of Young Actors in the Movie ‘Fengshen Part I’

Title: “Young Actors Shine in the Movie ‘Fengshen Part I’ and Their Journey Revealed in behind-the-scenes Documentary”

The movie “The First Part of Fengshen” has been captivating audiences with its strong performances and has garnered positive reviews. The young actors in the film have gained immense attention for their roles and are now being recognized as a new force in Chinese cinema.

After undergoing intensive training in a performing arts training camp for six months, these actors have finally made their debut in “Fengshen Part I.” The film tells the story of their growth and has become a sensation among viewers.

The recent release of a behind-the-scenes documentary sheds light on the transformative experience of these young actors, from the rigorous selection process to their training and filming journey. Director Wu Ershan emphasizes that the adaptation of the “Fengshen Trilogy” focuses on the protagonist and portrays the growth of a young man. Therefore, it was crucial for the actors playing Ji Fa, Yin Jiao, and other young fighters to possess the skills of ancient warriors, including horseback riding and archery, and tackle challenging equestrian and action scenes.

To find actors who could convincingly portray these roles, a large-scale casting was conducted in early 2017. Eight casting groups auditioned approximately 15,000 young actors from around the world. After a meticulous selection process, over 30 actors were chosen. In January 2018, a 24-week Fengshen performing arts training camp was established to provide the actors with comprehensive training in various aspects, such as martial arts, equestrianism, bow and arrow, body sculpting, drum music, guqin, pre-Qin cultural history, etiquette, and film appreciation. The actors showcased their progress through report performances held every six weeks.

The acting class was a fundamental course in the training camp, led by prominent teachers like Liu Tianchi and Jing Niansong. Their aim was to help the young actors develop a sincere understanding of their roles. Director Wu Ershan believes that authenticity is pivotal in creating powerful performances, and that mature actors will truly invest themselves when they witness the genuine efforts of their younger counterparts. To further enhance their skills, the crew organized symposiums with renowned industry professionals like Li Xuejian and Lu Wei to share their expertise and knowledge with the young actors.

The documentary delves into the casting process as well. Director Wu Ershan explains that Ji Fa’s character required someone with strong ideals and determination, while Yin Jiao possesses an aristocratic self-confidence combined with a melancholic demeanor. Chen Muchi, on the other hand, brings a sense of confusion to his role, capturing the essence of a fox entering the human realm.

During filming, the young actors faced numerous challenges, but they surpassed expectations with their dedication. Yu Shi, who portrays Ji Fa, recounts his initial scene where he rides back to Xiqi in Xinjiang and expresses the desire to reassure himself and everyone that the choice was the right one. Na Ran’s standout scene involved the fox spirit entering Su Daji’s body, showcasing the character’s struggle to adapt to her new human form. The dance scene at the Lutai Banquet mesmerized audiences, with Naran explaining the months of practice that went into perfecting her performance. Chen Muchi recalls a 24-hour shoot for a proton dance scene where they had to present themselves flawlessly, portraying the fighters’ original charm and honor.

Reflecting on their experience in the Fengshen performing arts training camp, the young actors share their profound insights. Ji Sha mentions the unity formed among the actors, while Wu Yafan emphasizes the improvement in physical fitness. Hou Wenyuan candidly states that perseverance was required on both physical and mental levels. For Huang Xiyan, this experience is the wealth of her life, and Li Yunrui believes that every hardship was worthwhile. Director Wu Ershan is immensely proud of the actors’ hard work, dedication, and training results. He considers the comprehensive improvement in the young actors’ skills and qualities as the camp’s biggest success, adding that this achievement contributes significantly to the final outcome of the movie.

The movie “Fengshen Part I” has captured the hearts of audiences due to the outstanding performances by the young actors. The behind-the-scenes documentary offers a glimpse into their inspiring journey, showcasing their unwavering commitment and the transformative impact of the Fengshen performing arts training camp.

