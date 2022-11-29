Due to the slap incident at the Oscars in March this year, in addition to being punished by the American Academy of Film and Arts, Will Smith was also suspected of being suspended by the film company, which had a great impact on his acting career. After more than half a year, Will Smith will finally usher in the release of his first new movie “Emancipation”. Plunge yourself into the story of the American Civil War.

In order to promote the film, Will Smith had an interview with FOX 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy earlier, in which he specifically mentioned the Oscar slap incident, “I can fully understand that if someone is not ready to see my new movie, I will definitely respect it.” This.” Will Smith admitted that his biggest worry is that the crew will be affected by this. “Director Antoine Fuqua has completed what I think is the best work of his entire career. Behavior has been negatively affected.” “Emancipation” is expected to be officially released on December 2, and then it will land on Apple TV+ on December 9 a week later. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.