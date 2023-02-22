Beijing-flavored period drama upgrades the youthful and beautiful version of “Love in a Courtyard” and the sister chapter “Love in Nine Bends” starts broadcasting on CCTV

The TV series “Love in Nine Bends” is currently being broadcast on CCTV 8. This is a new work jointly produced by screenwriter Wang Zhili and director Liu Jiacheng after the classic Beijing-style drama “Love in a Courtyard”. Although it is a companion chapter of the “Love Full Series”, “Love Full Nine Bends” is quite different from the previous works from the style of the work to the performance of the actors.

Protagonist

Continuation of a “stupid” word

From “Love in a Courtyard” to “Love in Nine Bends”, the scene of the story has been upgraded from a courtyard to an alley, with a larger pattern. “Love in a Courtyard” tells about the daily life in a world, and “Love in Nine Bends” is no longer a family story and a trivial neighborhood story. The story of being able to take the college entrance examination as he wished, but giving up his iron job and going into business, and changing his destiny through personal struggle.

Audiences who are familiar with the “Love Full Series” will find that whether it is “Silly Zhu” in “Love Full Courtyard” or “Silly Mao” in “Love Full Nine Bends”, what remains unchanged in the companion works is the character of the protagonist. A “stupid” word. In the eyes of some people, this “stupidity” may mean that the “double commerce” is not online, but it actually reflects the rare “truth” that has gone through the changes of the times. If “Love in a Courtyard” presents the true love of the middle-aged “silly” He Yuzhu to his neighbors and family members, then “Love in Nine Bends” takes the “truth” in love entanglements as the starting point, through the young “silly Mao” poor The boy Yang Shumao counterattacked and changed the story of destiny, to write about the transformation of the small alley in the great era.

youth emotion

More idol drama colors

Compared with TV dramas such as “Love Full Series” and “Beijing Trilogy” by screenwriter Wang Zhili and director Liu Jiacheng, the biggest difference between “Love Full Nine Bends” with the theme of youthful emotions is that it has an additional color of an idol drama. The male protagonist of the play uses the handsome young student Han Dongjun to play the role of Yang Shumao, who has IQ but no EQ. Han Dongjun’s tough facial features fit the character’s passion and vigor very well. Yang Shumao in the play is a “Jia Baoyu” who grew up in an alley and is loved by everyone. His three emotional lines are Ye Fei, Shi Xiaona, and Zhao Yajing. These three girls who also come from Jiudaowan Hutong represent different societies. class and emotion type.

Ye Fei, who comes from a scholarly family, has a calm personality and is a classmate of Yang Shumao’s third sister. Yang Shumao has been Ye Fei’s follower since childhood. In the current episode, the two still treat each other emotionally as siblings. Zhao Yajing is Yang Shumao’s elementary school classmate and the leader of Yang Shumao’s fight against the business world. Although Yang Shumao has always rejected Zhao Yajing’s pursuit, Yang Shumao’s parents regard this “sister money” as the best candidate for a daughter-in-law. Shi Xiaona was Yang Shumao’s first love. She was born in the best small western-style building in Jiudaowan. Her ancestors were capitalists and her family had overseas connections.

In the play, Yang Shumao “sees injustice on the road” and fought for all three girls. Through the description of Yang Shumao’s several fights, the plot highlights the character’s kindness, loyalty and inner truth. The plot also unfolds the comparative portrayal of the emotional relationship between several characters. Xie Zhiqiang, who is also an educated youth returning to the city, promiscuously “loves” everywhere, and Niu Tinggui’s very purposeful clinging. “.

compared to previous

lacks a bit of Beijing accent

As a Beijing-style period drama, “Love in Nine Bends” has a rich portrayal of the life of the period, and a large number of period details are true. However, compared to “Love in a Courtyard” which gathers acting schools such as He Bing and Hao Lei, “Love in Nine Bends” which focuses on youthful emotions lacks a bit of authentic Beijing accent, and the story base of youthful emotions also makes the work partial in terms of age distortion.

A major flaw at the beginning of the play is that Shi Xiaona, who is an educated youth who jumps in the queue, has a too clean and delicate face. In fact, from the perspective of character creation, this character also has a clear sense of suspension. A character who was born as a capitalist lady, whose family was impacted in the turbulent years, and went to the mountains and the countryside, it is obvious what kind of traces such youthful growth will leave on the character. She may be sensitive and self-closing, but she will not She is sunny, confident and childish.

“Love is full of nine bends” begins with the educated youth returning to the city in 1979. This should first be the beginning of a group of young people with the scars and brand of the times leading to a new destiny. The temperament of the characters, Shi Xiaona is almost shaped according to the characteristics of “the second generation of officials” and “Bai Fumei”. In the play, her father arranged for Shi Xiaona, who had just finished jumping in the queue, to go to university in Hong Kong. For the educated youth who had a hard time getting the chance to return to the city at that time, this was a life-changing turning point. Man Xin is entangled in whether he wants to leave his lover Yang Shumao. This kind of “time-traveling” character processing is where the texture of the age really eclipses. (Reporter Qiu Wei)