First show

On February 20th, Beijing time, in the 25th round of the regular season of the Polish Men’s Volleyball Super League in the 2022-2023 season, Chinese men’s volleyball player Zhang Jingyin played for Gdansk and lost 1-3 to Zawierce at home. Zhang Jingyin came off the bench and made his debut in the Polish Super League. He scored 1 point with 1 deduction and 1 offense.

Comments: Although he made his debut as a substitute, Zhang Jingyin’s “study abroad” trip got off to a smooth start by being able to score the first point in the Polish Volleyball Super League. As one of the core players of the new generation of Chinese men’s volleyball team, it is very precious for Zhang Jingyin to be able to go out and accept training. It is hoped that more national men’s volleyball players can break away from the “comfort zone” of the domestic league, continue to improve their strength through high-level overseas competitions, and help the Chinese men’s volleyball team get out of the trough as soon as possible.

dispute

In response to the Chinese Basketball Association’s previous decision to punish Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club, Guanghui Club issued a statement on the 19th, stating that the club’s work was legal and compliant, especially the decision to deal with player Zhou Qi was not inappropriate. Guanghui Club will protect its legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law at all costs, and ask the Basketball Association to withdraw the relevant decision.

Comments: The dispute between the Chinese Basketball Association and Xinjiang Guanghui Club is continuing to ferment. Both parties have their own evidence and both insist that the fault lies with the other party. As the incident is still under intense debate, it is difficult to determine the merits of the matter. However, this incident once again exposed the shortcomings of the system and management of the CBA League that have existed for many years. It is urgent for all parties concerned to pay attention to and solve them, so as to truly help the overall development of the league and Chinese basketball.

restructuring

FIFA announced a few days ago that it will restructure the Club World Cup held in June 2025 to 32 teams to participate, and it will be held every four years thereafter. The current Club World Cup has 7 teams including champion clubs from all continents participating, and is usually held at the end of each year. In 2019, FIFA announced the restructuring of the Club World Cup, but it failed to be implemented in the end. Where the newly restructured 2025 Club World Cup will be held is still inconclusive.

Comments: As the World Cup has become a big “treasure bowl” of FIFA, creating the “top class” of club competitions – the new version of the Club World Cup has become the next goal of FIFA to develop financial resources. Although the expansion of the army to 32 teams has caused controversy such as “the decline in the level of the competition”, FIFA’s road to the Nuggets will not stop. on the agenda.

breakthrough

The World Athletics Federation recently confirmed that the famous American star Crowther set a new men’s shot put world record with a score of 23.38 meters in an indoor match in Idaho, USA. In 2021, Crowther set a men’s shot put world record of 23.37 meters and an indoor world record of 22.82 meters. Although the result of 23.38 meters was created in the indoor arena, according to the relevant rules of the World Athletics Federation, this result will also become the world record of this event.

Comments: The 30-year-old Crowther is the double champion of the Olympic Games and the World Championships. He has thrown over 23 meters 7 times in his career and is known as one of the greatest players in the men’s shot put field. Only four athletes, including Crowther, have surpassed 23 meters in history. Although he is getting older, Crowther has never stopped surpassing himself. His next impact goal has been locked in the Paris Olympics next year. (Ba people series)