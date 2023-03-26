Home Entertainment The Best Coxinha Recipe – Panelatherapy
The Best Coxinha Recipe – Panelatherapy

by admin
The Best Coxinha Recipe – Panelatherapy

Ah, the coxinha! But those who are Brazilian know that this is a national passion, right? Well, know that it doesn’t matter if you’re from the south, north, east or west of the country, the coxinha is an item that is always present at parties, bars, bakeries and any other place that sells food.

But what makes coxinha so loved by Brazilians? Well, for starters, let’s talk about its appearance because it’s hard to resist that drop shape, with the crunchy shell on the outside and a creamy filling on the inside. But it is precisely this contrast of textures that makes coxinha so irresistible.

But it’s not just the appearance that wins our hearts. The stuffing also plays a key role in this story. There are drumsticks filled with chicken, meat, cheese, hearts of palm and even cod. In other words, there is a coxinha for all tastes.

My Favorite Coxinha Recipe

So let’s get your hands dirty, because I’m going to leave here the recipe that I like to make the most, check it out!

Dough Ingredients:

  • 250ml of milk
  • 250ml of water
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1 chicken broth tablet
  • 1/2 tablespoon butter
  • 200g wheat flour

How to Make the Chicken Stuffing:

  • 1 cup cooked and shredded chicken breast;
  • 1/2 diced onion;
  • 2 minced garlic cloves;
  • 1 packet of powdered chicken broth (or tablet);
  • 4 tablespoons of catupiry;
  • 1 tablespoon (soup) tomato extract;
  • parsley to taste;
  • 100 ml of water;
  • Salt, pepper and parsley to taste

Preparation: Sauté the onion with olive oil, then add the garlic, add the chicken breast and mix, then add the extract, water and powdered broth. Add the catupiry, hit the salt, sprinkle black pepper and finally the chopped parsley. Let cool to use.

Empanar: 1 egg 2 col. (soup) of milk 1 pinch of salt

This recipe is so good that it can save you when it’s time to receive relatives at home or even to raise some extra money, as it is very easy to make (and versatile because you can make other fried snacks such as risoles) in addition to being very tasty . In case you want to “see it to believe it”, here I made it on video, there is an older one with me explaining the details and a faster re-editing for those who are in a hurry. Ah, if you want, I have another very good recipe with catupiry for you to try, but you have to do it, right?

As always, leave your doubt or suggestion here in the comments, share it on social media and if you do and post it, don’t forget to tag me because I love following everything you do. Kiss!

