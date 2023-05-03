the blockade continues despite the eviction order

Route 7 that connects a large territory of the provinceincluding Vaca Muerta, has two cuts that affect traffic from early on. One in Centenario and another in San Patricio del Chañar. An eviction order arrived due to the blockade at Picada 4.

In San Patricio del Chañar, the educational community of EPET 26 maintains a total blockade since 4 in the morning, at the height of picada 4. The reason is a request to expand the facilities and improve the spaces where classes are held. Only emergency vehicles and people with medical appointments are allowed to circulate.

“It shares the building with the Agricultural Vocational Training Center No. 2. It has bathrooms with latrines, which should no longer be there. And particularly the educational community of EPET 26 should have schooled a student with mobility disabilities who uses wheelchairs and is unable to attend classes because the building is not suitable”, stated Gustavo Artigas from the ATEN Chañar board of directors.

At 11:20 they received a judicial notification with an eviction order where They were given one hour to release circulation. In assembly, the demonstrators They decided to continue the blockade.

In statements to “Arranquemos” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO, he added that the school has an assigned property, where there are eight trailers that is not prepared for people with disabilities either “and it cannot be used for practices because It does not have the electricity supply for the workshops to work”.

“We are tired of complaining, after different meetings with officials and minutes that were never fulfilled,” expressed in a statement from the educational community.

During the demonstration, they exhibited with posters the lack of two triplex trailers (classrooms), a simple trailer (for administration), a bathroom adapted for students with disabilities, a generator electricity and the definitive transfer to the premises of the institution.

Artigas communicated in the middle of the morning that they received a call from provincial authorities who assured him that they were going to come up with a proposal.

During the measurement, a counter picket from truckers. The police had to intervene. The union leader maintained that there was a strong verbal exchange between the truckers and some of the parents stationed on the route.

Cut in Centenario by a pedestrian walkway

For the assembly work of a pedestrian walkway at the height of the YPF service station, in Centenario a cut will be made that will remain for four days. They will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Detours will be made through the farm sector. They are coordinated by transit personnel from the municipality. Motorists are advised to use Routes 151 and 67, in order to avoid congestion.

