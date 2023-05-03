Evacuation from Kherson – Free evacuation buses were launched from Kherson

From now on, free evacuation bus flights will run from Kherson, which is under fire from the Russians. The Ministry of Reintegration announced their launch. They are evacuating all those willing to Odessa.

You can sign up for an evacuation flight by calling the hotline of Kherson OVA at the numbers: 0 800 330 951, (091) 481−78−45 or by writing to Viber, Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp at the number: (093) 011−95−96 or by calling to the crisis response hotline: 15−48.

Upon arrival at the final destination, evacuees will be immediately paid a one-time allowance of UAH 2,000 per adult and UAH 3,000 per child or person with a disability.

As “FACTS” wrote, as a result of shelling of the Kherson railway station, one person was killed and three others were injured. The ambulance was also damaged, the medics were not injured. Kindergarten is hit. During the attack, the city’s only working hypermarket was fired upon.

