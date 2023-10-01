The body is not a temple, it is a house

I our bodies they are all unique and different, each with its own characteristics that make it special. This diversity does not imply a lack of value. However, there is a land of unwanted bodies, those that no one wants, where those bodies that do not respect are confined the standards imposed by the dominant society.

Giving us the coordinates of this place is Crebel orphans. Human stories of revolutiona choral essay edited with passion by Giulia Paganelli (@evastaizitta on Instagram) for Sperling & Kupfer. Here we find bodies that are labeled as «not complying» or even «monsters», and are unfairly deprived of attention, care and respect. Sometimes, they receive pity or advice like “You should do this” or “If you did…” because it seems unthinkable that they could be loved and accepted for who they are.

Fortunately, more and more voices are saying that our identity is not defined by our outward appearance. Among them, there is Eytan Ulisse Ballerini, a young transgender boy who offers a unique perspective. Like that of Marina Cuollowriter committed to the representation of disability in the media, e Luke of Saints, who writes about the presence of LGBTQ+ in video games. There are also Naomi Kelechi Di Meowriter of Nigerian, Ethiopian, Argentine and Italian origins; Marina Pierriteacher at the Master in Series Development on Netflix; Nina Segatoricreator of the literary horoscope, union of stars and culture; Carlotta Vagnoliauthor and speaker for The new world of Radio1 Rai.

The pages tell stories of fat bodies, disabled, survivors, queer, black, trans, all united by the rebellion against the expectations that would see them compliant and docile. These bodies proudly challenge the preconceived norms and contribute to changing them.

As he states Pietro Turano in his touching preface, they are rebellious and dangerous bodies, not because they do harm, but because they strive to explore, try and risk, «because – writes the actor and activist – we learn to move in the darkness between everything that has been locked in the cellar of the world; by rubbing our hands on our bodies we have learned to set ourselves on fire and shine with our own light.”

A precious guide that accompanies us towards a future in which every body is recognized as valid and worthy. «To our bodies – we read in the dedication of the text – which will never become temples but will always be homes».

