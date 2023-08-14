The Box Office Success of “All or Nothing” Surpasses 1.5 Billion, Indicating a Strong Industry Recovery Trend

The box office of the movie “All or Nothing” has exceeded 1.5 billion yuan within just 6 days of its release, indicating a noticeable recovery trend in the film industry. Another movie, “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an,” has also crossed the 1.7 billion mark, according to reports as of August 13 at midnight. Furthermore, “Fengshen Part I” has surpassed the 1.9 billion mark as of August 12 at 1:46 pm. Additionally, the film “Megalodon 2: Abyss” has earned over 600 million yuan as of August 12 at 9:03 pm.

Analyzing the overall situation for the summer box office, data from Beacon Professional Edition reveals that as of August 12 at 9:33 pm, the total box office, including pre-sales, for the 2023 summer lineup, has exceeded 16.5 billion yuan. It is noteworthy that all of the top six films in terms of box office earnings are domestic productions.

Industry experts at Wanlian Securities have pointed out that the release of high-quality movies has contributed to the successful performance of each major schedule. Additionally, the market has shown increased interest in non-popular schedule markets. More and more high-quality movies are being scheduled for weekends, leading to overall growth in box office revenue. With the recovery of market efficiency, the rate of new film additions has also increased. As a result, market funds have been injected to support the expansion of theaters. Wanlian Securities advises investors to focus on core producers and leading companies involved in the film and television theater sector.

Guohai Securities has expressed its intention to concentrate on investing in certain companies within the film industry. Some of the recommended companies include Hengdian Film and Television, which is involved in film investment, Wanda Films, which has experienced a significant increase in market share, and Maoyan Entertainment, a leader in online ticketing and distribution. Other companies of interest include Focus Media, the leading cinema advertising company. Guohai Securities suggests monitoring content production companies, especially after the recovery of movie-watching habits, as they are expected to launch key products into the market. Companies like Enlight Media and Bona Films, which are leaders in film production, are recommended for investment. Additionally, Chinese films, which span the entire film industry chain, and BNQ, which focuses on live-action and animated films, should also be monitored. Finally, companies like Jinyi Film and Television, Happy Blue Ocean, Shanghai Film, and Aofei Entertainment are worth keeping an eye on.

It is apparent that the film industry is on a path to recovery, with the success of recent releases and the increasing market capital being invested in the sector. This news article was originally published in the Financial circles publication.