In order to enhance cultural self-confidence, spread new ideas, lead new fashions, create a peaceful, reunion, and festive festival atmosphere, meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the masses, and enhance happiness, on February 5, Sijiqing Town launched the “Bright Moon Sky, Fuman Four Seasons” New Era Civilization Practice Series Activities – Lantern Festival Joy Party.





There are five sections and 9 interactive areas in the Joy Club, including: Childhood Time-Game Area, Mystery Confidence-Guessing Lantern Riddles, Full of Vigor-Appreciating Lantern Festival, Festive Lantern Festival-Lantern Making, Shadow Puppetry-Shadow Play, Annual Ring Rolling-rolling New Year pictures, inseparable-movies, persimmons and persimmons-making handicrafts, daily reading-library; each interactive area has a check-in point, when all 9 check-in stamps are collected on the Jiugongge map, you will find that this Zhang’s New Year’s check-in picture is a good work that can be framed and hung in a small room.













Just after 9 o’clock in the morning, the first group of children ran in excitedly. Some took pictures with their parents holding the lottery, some ran to the game area to throw pots, rings, darts, and curling to show off their skills, and some went straight to the second floor to swim in the sea of ​​more than 200 colorful lanterns; Tasting Lantern Festival, making lanterns, making handicrafts, and rolling New Year pictures, everyone is studying hard and creating their own works, and there is a long queue in the prize redemption area.





The activity lasted until 18:30 in the afternoon, and the children left reluctantly. The three generations of the old, the middle and the young experienced the traditional culture of the Lantern Festival together, and had a lively Lantern Festival together.





The Lantern Festival is lit with lights, the mystery is full of books, and the Lantern Festival is joyful, and the residents have fun together. The activities of the Joy Club were wonderful and interlocking, and there was an endless stream of residents who came to participate in the activities. A total of nearly a thousand people participated in the activities, sending beautiful festival blessings from Sijiqing Town to the local residents.



