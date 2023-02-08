“Apex Legends” announced the first major update in 2023, which will significantly renovate the hero level, change the current game ecology, and finally respond to players joining the “Team Deathmatch” mode. The revision of “Apex Legends: Carnival” is scheduled for February 14th When it goes online, there will be new weapons, rewards, etc. See you on the battlefield then.

“Apex Legends” is about to enter its 16th season. The development team revealed a preview of the revision earlier. This season, there will be no rush to introduce new hero characters. Instead, the current hero list will be overhauled, and the job system will be greatly changed. After the launch, the heroes will be more clear Divided into 5 occupations, including: Assault, Reconnaissance, Skirmisher, Field Control, and Support. Each occupation will have unique skills, which will change the team’s strategic use. The development team also expressed that they will adjust the balance of some current heroes, for example: Lifeline, Sil and the Wraith, etc.

“Apex Legends” has always been a battle royale game, but there are also voices from the player community to try the more traditional “team deathmatch”, etc. Finally, in the new season, a 6-on-6 team deathmatch will be introduced to replace the current one. 3 vs 3 arena. The first side to get 30 kills in the two rounds is the winner. In addition, in the new season, a new weapon “Enemy” will be added, and the first-line experience of novice players will be improved, in order to attract more players to join or old players to “return”.

The new weapon “Enemy” seems to have high firepower

“Apex Heroes: Carnival” is scheduled to be officially launched on February 14 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and the EA App and Steam platforms for PC.