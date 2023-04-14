TURIN – In the future we will travel on increasingly connected vehicles and we have no doubts about this. The real revolution in the world of mobility is brought by the Piedmontese company Tuc.technology, which presented the industrialized version 3.0. Tuc transforms the use and meaning of the vehicle: from a mobility tool to an environment to live in and configure according to our needs. As? Simple, thanks to a universal connector called Tuc.plug which, using an ergal shell, allows you to firmly connect seats, steering wheel, screens and other accessories (including a coffee machine) in four different positions, also transmitting the electricity necessary for the services and managing the data exchange between the devices and the vehicle. And if the car is sold, this technology allows the new owner to reconfigure the cabin to suit his needs.





To demonstrate the modular and plug&play capabilities of the system, Tuc.technology has created two physical prototypes. The first is the Tuc.nest, a sort of iconic sculpture that represents the “Toc mobile bubble”. It is a modular canvas that summarizes all the possible configurations of spaces and proportions of the vehicles of the future. In fact, this technology was created to be applied to all means of transport, with the aim of displaying the entire system installed on board the vehicle, with 13 plugs that can be moved longitudinally and transversally in order to design the customized space that it serves.





The second concept is a running prototype of a Fiat 500C equipped with two Tuc.plug-minis, to demonstrate their usability in everyday life. In this way, the steering wheel and the digital instrumentation integrated with the “drive by wire” steering controls can be moved at will from the driver’s side to the passenger’s side, making it possible to drive, simply and safely, from both sides ( and solving, for example, the problem of driving on British roads with the steering wheel on the left).





Ludovico Campana, inventor and CEO of Tuc, explains: “We are proud to be able to demonstrate the way to create a new generation of modular digital vehicles, which will form the basis of the future of mobility. With TUC.Technology, vehicle manufacturers will be able to face the paradigm shift in mobility, with a solution designed to simplify both the development, engineering and production phases. Furthermore, Tuc.technology will be able to enable new business models based on continuous customization even after production. In a nutshell, it will no longer be the user who will follow the life cycle of the vehicle, but the vehicle will be able to support the life cycle of its user and adapt to his/her changing needs”.