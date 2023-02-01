Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 119 – Gilson on the One Secular World Order
Nov 4, 2021

Etienne Gilson’s Metamorphoses of the City of God
traces the quest of philosophers for a universal human society, as
it gradually degraded from the heavenly city of which Augustine
wrote to modern-day secular humanist globalism. It began with
well-intentioned medieval thinkers who were overconfident in the
capability of natural reason to unite the whole world in the
Catholic faith – but this led gradually to a turning away from the
rationally irreducible Christian mysteries and the person of Jesus
Christ.

Writing in 1952 as the European Union was beginning to emerge,
Gilson also offered a critical assessment of various attempts to
define Europe.

Peter Redpath, co-founder of the International Etienne Gilson
Society, joins the podcast to discuss this newly translated
work.

The Metamorphoses of the City of God
https://www.cuapress.org/9780813233253/the-metamorphoses-of-the-city-of-god/

Aquinas School of Leadership https://www.aquinasschoolofleadership.com/

