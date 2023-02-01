Etienne Gilson’s Metamorphoses of the City of God

traces the quest of philosophers for a universal human society, as

it gradually degraded from the heavenly city of which Augustine

wrote to modern-day secular humanist globalism. It began with

well-intentioned medieval thinkers who were overconfident in the

capability of natural reason to unite the whole world in the

Catholic faith – but this led gradually to a turning away from the

rationally irreducible Christian mysteries and the person of Jesus

Christ.

Writing in 1952 as the European Union was beginning to emerge,

Gilson also offered a critical assessment of various attempts to

define Europe.

Peter Redpath, co-founder of the International Etienne Gilson

Society, joins the podcast to discuss this newly translated

work.

