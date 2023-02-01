Unlikely as it may sound, Catholic fiction has a certain amount

of mainstream appeal in Japanese literature. Sono Ayako, one of

Japan’s most famous novelists, wrote a novel about St. Maximilian

Kolbe called Miracleswhich has just been translated into

English.

Miracles is a semiautobiographical account of the

author’s personal investigation into the miracles approved by the

Vatican for Kolbe’s canonization. Her ambivalence towards her

Catholic faith is challenged as she traces Kolbe’s steps from his

childhood to his self-sacrifice in Auschwitz, with his time in

Japan standing in between as the ascetic crucible which made him a

saint.

Ayako writes: “Before he died, this priest flung a tough

question like a red-hot iron rod at the dried-up soul of modern

Man. The question was, ‘what does it mean for us to love one

another?'”

Translator Kevin Doak joins the show to discuss

MiraclesCatholic fiction in Japan (which extends far

beyond Endo’s Silence), and…Endo’s Silence.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ne9Yz5lC7qI

Links

Miracles

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p114/miracles-sono-ayako.html

Kevin Doak, “Beyond Endo: The Hidden Renaissance of Japanese

Catholic Novelists” https://benedictinstitute.org/2019/07/beyond-endo/

