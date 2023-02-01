The third meeting of the 16th Baoji People’s Congress opens



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-01 16:24

On the morning of January 31, the third meeting of the 16th Baoji People’s Congress opened. Deputies to the People’s Congress from all fronts in the city shoulder the great trust of the people of the city and gather together to perform their duties, discuss development plans, seek people’s livelihood and well-being, and contribute to writing a new chapter of Baoji’s high-quality development.

The atmosphere of the meeting was solemn and warm, and the national emblem in the middle of the rostrum curtain was shining brightly against the bright red flag. On the opposite side of the rostrum hangs a large banner that reads “Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, work hard and move forward courageously, unite and strive for a new journey of Chinese-style modernization and write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development!” Inspiring and motivating.

The standing chairman and executive chairman of the presidium of the conference Yang Guangting, Jing Yaoping, Duan Xiaolong, Chen Aimin, Zhao Yonghuai, Ning Huaibin, Chen Xiaoping, Su Shaomin, Che Shuang, and Fan Tongxing sat in the front row of the rostrum. Also seated on the podium were: Wang Yong, Liu Rongxian, Jia Minliang, Ding Shengren, Zhang Lijin, Shi Zhen, Zhang Wei, Wang Anzhong, Gao Hongzhen, Zhao Jiahong, Bian Yani, Liu Hongyang and other members of the presidium.

383 delegates were supposed to attend this meeting, but 369 delegates actually attended, meeting the quorum.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, Jing Yaoping announced the opening of the third session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress, and everyone stood up and played and sang the national anthem.

Mayor Wang Yong made a work report to the conference on behalf of the Municipal People’s Government. The report reviews work done since last year. The report pointed out that in 2022, facing a series of unexpected difficulties and challenges, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the municipal government adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping The important instructions of the important speech of the visit to Shaanxi, resolutely implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, vigorously implement the “1450” strategy, and unite the people of the city to work hard, work hard, and work hard together We have done a good job of completing the goals and tasks set by the first meeting of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress, and achieved gratifying results in high-quality development. The annual regional GDP increased by 2.8%, the added value of industries above the designated size increased by 2.2%, fixed asset investment increased by 9.3%, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 6.6%, the general public budget revenue increased by 5.9% on the same basis, and the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents An increase of 4.3% and 7% respectively.

The report pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. The general idea of ​​government work is: Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to economic construction as the center, adhere to the general tone of work while seeking progress while maintaining stability, and implement completely, accurately and comprehensively. New development concepts, better coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordination of development and security, in-depth implementation of the “1450” strategy, solid promotion of “ten key tasks”, continuous deepening of self-revolution, emancipation of the mind, and reform Innovate and make persistent efforts to forge ahead on a new journey of Chinese-style modernization and write a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development.

The report pointed out that the main expected goals of the city’s economic and social development in 2023 are: regional GDP growth of 6%, fixed asset investment growth of 8%, industrial added value growth of 5.5%, total retail sales of social consumer goods growth of 6.5%, general public budget revenue An increase of 7.5%, and the per capita disposable income of residents increased by 7%.

The report proposes key tasks for 2023 from nine aspects: focusing on implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand; focusing on promoting high-quality development of the manufacturing industry; focusing on promoting the high-quality development of the tourism industry; Deepen reform and expand opening up; focus on promoting the construction of beautiful Baoji; focus on improving the quality of life of the people; focus on building a higher level of safe Baoji.

The meeting also reviewed the report on the implementation of Baoji’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the draft of the 2023 national economic and social development plan; reviewed the report on the implementation of Baoji’s 2022 financial budget and the 2023 financial budget draft.

Deputies to the National People’s Congress in Baoji, some provincial people’s congress representatives; vice chairman and secretary-general of the 13th CPPCC Municipal Committee; secretary of the party committee of Baoji Vocational and Technical College; leaders of the troops stationed in Baoji; Members and attendees of the Second Session of the 13th CPPCC; representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress who are not representatives of the Municipal People’s Congress; principals of the municipal party committee, municipal government work departments, directly affiliated and dispatched agencies who are not representatives of the Municipal People’s Congress, and principals of municipal people’s organizations The person in charge; the person in charge of the enterprises and institutions stationed in Baozhong Province attended the meeting.