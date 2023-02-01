T.C. Merrill’s debut novel, Minor Indignitiesis an

evocative portrayal of the vanity of undergraduate life at an Ivy

League university. Its protagonist, a freshman consumed with what

others think of him intellectually, socially and sexually, only

makes a fool of himself the more he strains to impress. The novel

ultimately becomes a richness of embarrassments whose final

catastrophe illustrates the saying of St. Bernard: “Humiliation is

the way to humility.”

Merrill joins the show to talk about his novel, his essay “The

Situation of the Catholic Novelist”, Waugh’s Brideshead

Revisitedhow a fiction writer should approach depicting

sexuality, the relation between art and emotion, and René

Girard.

Watch interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xH1Fm6C9i7E

Links

Minor Indignities

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p103/minor-indignities-by-trevor-cribben-merrill.html

“The Situation of the Catholic Novelist”

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p116/The-Situation-of-the-Catholic-Novelist.html

