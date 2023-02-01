On January 31, job seekers learn about job information at the 2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month on-site job fair in Baokang County, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Yang Tao)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 31st Topic: “Busy” in cross-provincial recruitment, “hot” recruitment activities——Observation on the labor market after the festival

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Spring comes early. During the first week of work in the Year of the Rabbit, reporters visited job fairs and front-line recruitment scenes in many places to feel the acceleration of returning to work and the enthusiasm of the labor market. Currently, the “2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month” special service activity jointly deployed by 11 departments including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security is being carried out across the country. During the period from January to March, it is expected to provide 30 million jobs for workers.

The resumption of work and production is accelerated, and cross-provincial recruitment starts ahead of schedule

At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu and other major labor-intensive provinces in the southeast began to recruit workers across provinces. Government personnel led a team to the central and western provinces to publicize the company’s job information and explain the recruitment policy.

From the fifth day to the seventh day of the first lunar month, Taizhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou and other cities in Zhejiang went to Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan and other provinces to carry out on-site recruitment.

“Going out is the real recruitment.” Wang Fen, deputy director of the Shaoxing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said, “We must seize the ‘golden period’ when migrant workers return to work and return to work, and run the first stick to stabilize the economy in the Year of the Rabbit.”

On January 29, job seekers looked for jobs suitable for them at the Bozhou-Zhejiang Linhai labor service cooperation special job fair. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Liu Qinli)

Also during the Spring Festival holiday, the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province and 10 key enterprises boarded the cross-provincial recruitment bus and went to Xinyang, Henan Province, hundreds of kilometers away, to recruit workers. “Enterprises in industries such as electronics and new energy have good orders in the first quarter, and the demand for labor is also large.” Tan Guoming, deputy director of the Suzhou Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said.

Similar to the situation in Suzhou, enterprises in Fuzhou and other places began to accelerate the resumption of production and full production before the Spring Festival, resulting in a surge in labor demand. According to the survey and statistics of 5,000 key enterprises conducted by the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Fuzhou City before the Spring Festival, it is estimated that Fuzhou enterprises will need about 90,000 employees after the Spring Festival.

“My fellow, this is the situation of enterprises and jobs in Fuzhou. The salary and welfare guarantee are very good, and the environment is also very good.” On the morning of the eighth day of the first lunar month, at the scene of the labor matchmaking activity held in Hunan Jishou Century Plaza, the staff who came from afar Enthusiastically distribute promotional materials to job seekers.

From the seventh day of the first lunar month to the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, Fuzhou launched labor service docking in 10 cities (prefectures) in 6 provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Gansu and Ningxia, during which it planned to organize more than 20 recruitment activities and provide more than 5,000 jobs .

In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Spring Breeze Action, the eastern and western regions are stepping up efforts to promote inter-provincial labor cooperation to meet labor needs more accurately and efficiently. On January 29, Sichuan signed the “Framework Agreement on Inter-provincial Labor Service Cooperation” with the human resources and social security departments of Zhejiang, Fujian, Gansu, and Chongqing. The agreement established a long-term mechanism to promote the flow of labor across provinces and strengthen employment assistance for key groups.

“Point-to-point” transportation, special trains for nurses to return to work

“It was my first time to go to work on the ‘migrant train’. I was very happy. We only declared the relevant information, and everything else was assisted by the government, including door-to-door pick-up and free ticket booking.” Carrying luggage and wearing a mask, the board member of Yongchuan District, Chongqing Xia Qiankui, a villager in Qiao Town, walks briskly.

On January 30, at Chongqing West Railway Station, passengers who took the first customized special train for migrant workers in Chongqing in 2023 came to the platform and prepared to board the train.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Quanchao

On January 30, Xia Qiankui and other 890 migrant workers boarded the D4881 bullet train from Chongqing West to Guangzhou South. This is the first high-speed train for migrant workers from Chongqing after the Spring Festival.

Xia Qiankui, who is 50 years old this year, will return to work in a construction company in Guangzhou with a daily salary of about 300 yuan. For him, this is not only a job, but also a hope for the new year. “Affected by the epidemic last year, the construction site was shut down for a long time. This year, I have to work hard and save more money to make my family’s life better.”

Since the sixth day of the first lunar month, Chongqing has provided travel services for 1.1 million migrant workers, mainly going to Guangdong, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Fujian, Hubei and other places. In the future, more than 500 “through trains” will be opened to facilitate the return of migrant workers.

In addition to Chongqing, on January 30, Liuzhou in Guangxi, Dingxi in Gansu, Guiyang in Guizhou, and Kunming in Yunnan all issued special trains for returning to work, many of which were customized and added according to the needs of migrant workers returning to work.

On January 30, passengers put their luggage on the migrant worker train D2879. This is the first high-speed train for migrant workers in Guiyang in 2023.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu

With the love gift package issued by the government, Li Zhongxiang, a villager in Sanguojiang Village, Hexi Township, Lianghe County, Yunnan Province, and several villagers took a special train for migrant workers to work in an electronics factory in Huizhou, Guangdong. “I used to work as a farmer at home. This year, the government helped to recommend jobs. I want to go out and make a breakthrough.” Li Zhongxiang said.

Since the Spring Festival this year, the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Yunnan Province has helped 49,300 rural laborers transfer to employment by organizing more than 1,460 “point-to-point” transportation services such as “special vehicles, special trains, and chartered flights” for migrant workers.

Promote employment and support, and carry out intensive recruitment activities

On January 29, the “2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month Special Recruitment” was launched in Tengzhou, Shandong, and 128 companies provided more than 7,600 jobs of various types.

There was an endless stream of job seekers at the scene, and many of them held corporate promotional coloring pages in their hands, scanning the recruitment signs at the venue, carefully looking for the job information they were interested in. “There are a lot of companies here, and many jobs are near home, and the salary is good. I hope I can find a suitable one from them as soon as possible.” Song Bin, a villager in Jiangtun Town, Tengzhou City, said.

In the first quarter, the Shandong Province Spring Breeze Action Plan continued to hold more than 2,200 online and offline recruitment activities, which are expected to provide more than 600,000 jobs.

On January 29, job seekers learn about employment information at the “Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month Special Recruitment” in the talent resource market of Qingzhou City, Shandong Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wang Jilin)

On January 29, Sichuan Province’s “2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month Special Recruitment” kicked off in Guang’an City, bringing 26,000 jobs to job seekers. On the day of the event, 74 recruitment activities were jointly carried out across the province. More than 3,000 companies sent more than 200,000 jobs to the masses, and 100,000 job seekers entered the venue.

During the Spring Breeze Action in 2023, Sichuan Province will mainly serve rural laborers and groups with employment difficulties, and carry out special recruitment activities in multiple ways and at multiple levels. It is estimated that about 3,000 special recruitment activities will be organized to provide more than 2 million jobs for workers.

Since January 25, 763 various recruitment activities have been held in various places in Jiangsu, and a total of 170,000 workers have been helped to find jobs and achieve employment intentions.

On January 29, job seekers searched for jobs at the 2023 “Spring Breeze Action” job fair for migrant workers returning to their hometowns in Rugao Economic and Technological Development Zone, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wu Shujian)

Zhang Hongwei, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, said that during the peak period of employees returning to work one month after the festival and the peak period of enterprise recruitment, 1,000 job hunting and recruitment activities will be held inside and outside the province to raise and release no less than 1 million job information to ensure that Returning to work after the festival was smooth and orderly, and the scale of employment increased steadily, providing strong support for promoting the overall improvement of economic operation.

[Responsible editor: Yan Yujie]