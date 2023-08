A left knee surgery to which the Colombian midfielder will undergo Andres Andradewho is currently a member of Alianza Lima, from Peru.

That is the result of an injury in a match against Libertad (Paraguay) in which he had an accident while executing a shot. Andrade said he wanted to have his name clear,

“I do this because they have questioned my status as a professional, saying things that are not, affirming things that are not true and that affect my image as a person and player.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook