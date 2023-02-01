Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 128 – As Earth Without Water
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 128 – As Earth Without Water

Mar 18, 2022

Katy Carl, author of the excellent new novel As Earth
Without Water and editor-in-chief of the Catholic arts journal
Dappled Thingsjoins the show to discuss the novel and
the state of the Catholic literary scene.

The publisher’s description of As Earth Without
Water:

When Dylan Fielding, celebrated contemporary visual artist,
becomes Br. Thomas Augustine, novice at Our Lady of the Pines
monastery, he finds delight not only in the shock his choice causes
everyone around him but—to his own surprise—in the rhythms of the
life itself. Shortly before he solidifies a lifelong commitment to
the community, a traumatic encounter with an abusive priest plunges
Thomas Augustine into terror and doubt. Reeling and uncertain, he
reaches out to his friend, rival, and former lover, Angele Solomon,
with hopes that she can help him to speak the difficult truth. As
she attempts to advocate for her friend, Angele must ask how the
scars left by their common past—as well as newer harms—can ever be
healed or transcended. The wider inquiries demanded next will
transfigure how both of them picture a range of human and divine
things: time and memory; art and agency; trust and responsibility;
and what it might mean to know real freedom.

Links

As Earth Without Water
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p115/katy-carl-as-earth-without-water.html

Dappled Things https://www.dappledthings.org/

Catholic Imagination Conference 2022 https://udallas.edu/centers/cowan/cic/index.php

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

