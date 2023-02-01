Katy Carl, author of the excellent new novel As Earth

Without Water and editor-in-chief of the Catholic arts journal

Dappled Thingsjoins the show to discuss the novel and

the state of the Catholic literary scene.

When Dylan Fielding, celebrated contemporary visual artist,

becomes Br. Thomas Augustine, novice at Our Lady of the Pines

monastery, he finds delight not only in the shock his choice causes

everyone around him but—to his own surprise—in the rhythms of the

life itself. Shortly before he solidifies a lifelong commitment to

the community, a traumatic encounter with an abusive priest plunges

Thomas Augustine into terror and doubt. Reeling and uncertain, he

reaches out to his friend, rival, and former lover, Angele Solomon,

with hopes that she can help him to speak the difficult truth. As

she attempts to advocate for her friend, Angele must ask how the

scars left by their common past—as well as newer harms—can ever be

healed or transcended. The wider inquiries demanded next will

transfigure how both of them picture a range of human and divine

things: time and memory; art and agency; trust and responsibility;

and what it might mean to know real freedom.

Links

As Earth Without Water

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p115/katy-carl-as-earth-without-water.html

Dappled Things https://www.dappledthings.org/

Catholic Imagination Conference 2022 https://udallas.edu/centers/cowan/cic/index.php

