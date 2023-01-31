Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 141 – Libertarianism, Jazz & Critical Race Theory
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 141 – Libertarianism, Jazz & Critical Race Theory

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 141 – Libertarianism, Jazz & Critical Race Theory

Sep 5, 2022

Catholic philosopher Edward Feser joins the podcast to discuss
his new book, All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism
and Critical Race Theory. But before getting to that, he and
Thomas discuss their similar paths away from libertarianism, and
their shared appreciation for the music of Thelonious Monk.

Timestamps

1:50 Libertarianism

14:57 Jazz

38:24 Critical race theory

Links

All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism and
Critical Race Theory https://ignatius.com/all-one-in-christ-aocp

Ep. 45, on Feser’s critique of the libertarian theory of
property rights
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-45-libertarianism-vs-natural-law-on-private-property

Collection of Feser’s blog posts on libertarianism
http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html

Feser, “The Metaphysics of Monk”
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2010/08/metaphysics-of-monk.html

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

