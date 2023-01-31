Catholic philosopher Edward Feser joins the podcast to discuss

his new book, All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism

and Critical Race Theory. But before getting to that, he and

Thomas discuss their similar paths away from libertarianism, and

their shared appreciation for the music of Thelonious Monk.

Timestamps

1:50 Libertarianism

14:57 Jazz

38:24 Critical race theory

Links

All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism and

Critical Race Theory https://ignatius.com/all-one-in-christ-aocp

Ep. 45, on Feser’s critique of the libertarian theory of

property rights

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-45-libertarianism-vs-natural-law-on-private-property

Collection of Feser’s blog posts on libertarianism

http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html

Feser, “The Metaphysics of Monk”

https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2010/08/metaphysics-of-monk.html

