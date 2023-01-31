Sep 5, 2022
Catholic philosopher Edward Feser joins the podcast to discuss
his new book, All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism
and Critical Race Theory. But before getting to that, he and
Thomas discuss their similar paths away from libertarianism, and
their shared appreciation for the music of Thelonious Monk.
Timestamps
1:50 Libertarianism
14:57 Jazz
38:24 Critical race theory
Links
All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism and
Critical Race Theory https://ignatius.com/all-one-in-christ-aocp
Ep. 45, on Feser’s critique of the libertarian theory of
property rights
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-45-libertarianism-vs-natural-law-on-private-property
Collection of Feser’s blog posts on libertarianism
http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html
Feser, “The Metaphysics of Monk”
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2010/08/metaphysics-of-monk.html
