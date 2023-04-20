The Catholic Culture Podcast: 158 – City of God vs. City of Man

Apr 20, 2023
It’s time for a big-picture look at Church history! Timothy S.
Flanders joins the podcast to discuss his book City of
God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from Antiquity to
the Present. The book is a synthesis of the approaches of St.
Augustine and Christopher Dawson, whom Timothy calls the two
greatest Catholic historians.
Themes discussed include:
- The Hebrew (Old Testament) view of history
- The need for alliance between the “strict” and “moderate”
parties of Catholic orthodoxy
- Ethnic pluralism in Christendom
- The Grand Coalition of the Status Quo
- The ideology of Roma and its role in the Eastern schism
- The love of money as a key factor in the breakdown of
Christendom
Links
City of God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from
Antiquity to the Present https://www.amazon.com/City-God-vs-Man-Antiquity/dp/0578317346/
The Meaning of Catholic https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMoKEEA-KKDNgx3icjA36Q
