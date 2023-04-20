The Catholic Culture Podcast: 158 – City of God vs. City of Man

It’s time for a big-picture look at Church history! Timothy S.

Flanders joins the podcast to discuss his book City of

God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from Antiquity to

the Present. The book is a synthesis of the approaches of St.

Augustine and Christopher Dawson, whom Timothy calls the two

greatest Catholic historians.

Themes discussed include:

The Hebrew (Old Testament) view of history

The need for alliance between the “strict” and “moderate”

parties of Catholic orthodoxy

The Grand Coalition of the Status Quo

The ideology of Roma and its role in the Eastern schism

The love of money as a key factor in the breakdown of

Christendom

Links

City of God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from

Antiquity to the Present https://www.amazon.com/City-God-vs-Man-Antiquity/dp/0578317346/

The Meaning of Catholic https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMoKEEA-KKDNgx3icjA36Q

