The Catholic Culture Podcast: 158 – City of God vs. City of Man

Apr 20, 2023

It’s time for a big-picture look at Church history! Timothy S.
Flanders joins the podcast to discuss his book City of
God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from Antiquity to
the Present. The book is a synthesis of the approaches of St.
Augustine and Christopher Dawson, whom Timothy calls the two
greatest Catholic historians.

Themes discussed include:

  • The Hebrew (Old Testament) view of history
  • The need for alliance between the “strict” and “moderate”
    parties of Catholic orthodoxy
  • Ethnic pluralism in Christendom
  • The Grand Coalition of the Status Quo
  • The ideology of Roma and its role in the Eastern schism
  • The love of money as a key factor in the breakdown of
    Christendom

Links

City of God vs. City of Man: The Battles of the Church from
Antiquity to the Present https://www.amazon.com/City-God-vs-Man-Antiquity/dp/0578317346/

The Meaning of Catholic https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMoKEEA-KKDNgx3icjA36Q

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of written content,
including news, articles, liturgical year info, and a vast library
of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

