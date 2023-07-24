The Catholic Culture Podcast: 163 – Reconciling Distributism and Economics

Distributism, the social-political-economic philosophy advanced

by G.K. Chesterton and Hilaire Belloc under the influence of

Catholic social teaching, offers intriguing ways of rethinking the

modern social-political-economic order. But distributists have

often been found lacking in serious practical plans to bring about

their ideal social order, and in the economic fallacies they commit

when critiquing other schools of thought.

Distributists and economists have often seemed to be natural

enemies. As an economist, Alexander W. Salter is not willing to

embrace many distributists’ skepticism that there can such a thing

as economic science. But he also believes it would be a mistake to

neglect the powerful social vision of Chesterton and Belloc on

account of their shortcomings in economic theory. He joins the

podcast to discuss his new book, The Political Economy of

Distributismin which he argues that a combination of

distributist social philosophy and modern price theory can help us

to achieve the much-discussed goal of “common good capitalism”.

The

Political Economy of Distributism: Property, Liberty, and the

Common Good

