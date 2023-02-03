Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 – Our Lady’s Habit: Wearing and Loving the Brown Scapular
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 – Our Lady's Habit: Wearing and Loving the Brown Scapular

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 – Our Lady's Habit: Wearing and Loving the Brown Scapular

Aug 14, 2019

Aug 14, 2019

Many Catholics have worn the Brown Scapular at some point in
their lives. Some of those people stopped wearing it for one reason
or another. Others have continued to wear it but perhaps don’t
appreciate its true depth as a sign of consecration to Mary. Even
less known is the fact that the Scapular is a miniature version of
the Carmelite habit (which is itself Our Lady’s habit); those who
wear it are part of the Carmelite family, right back to the Prophet
Elijah!

In this show Fr. Justin Cinnante, a Carmelite friar, explains
the Marian and Carmelite origins and dimensions of the Scapular as
well as the promises associated with it. Whether you wear the
Scapular, used to but don’t anymore, or have never been enrolled in
it, this episode will give you many reasons to love the Garment of
Grace.

Links

Buy a Brown Scapular
https://www.sistersofcarmel.com/brown-scapulars-brown-scapular-of-our-lady-of-mount-carmel/

Fr. Justin on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fatherjustinocarm/

