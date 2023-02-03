Many Catholics have worn the Brown Scapular at some point in

their lives. Some of those people stopped wearing it for one reason

or another. Others have continued to wear it but perhaps don’t

appreciate its true depth as a sign of consecration to Mary. Even

less known is the fact that the Scapular is a miniature version of

the Carmelite habit (which is itself Our Lady’s habit); those who

wear it are part of the Carmelite family, right back to the Prophet

Elijah!

In this show Fr. Justin Cinnante, a Carmelite friar, explains

the Marian and Carmelite origins and dimensions of the Scapular as

well as the promises associated with it. Whether you wear the

Scapular, used to but don’t anymore, or have never been enrolled in

it, this episode will give you many reasons to love the Garment of

Grace.

