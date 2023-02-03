Julian Andres Santa

The time has come for the start of a new season of the Women’s League in Colombia, although on this occasion they will not yet fulfill what was promised to the players to hold two tournaments in the year but rather remain with one, the athletes are with all the expectation of jumping onto the field and leaving the best image. That is the case of the Deportivo Pereira squad, which wants to follow in the footsteps of the men’s team and dreams of fighting for the red and yellow star in their competition.

They debut tomorrow as locals

This Saturday at 2 in the afternoon at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, the Pereirans will debut in the championship as locals against Independiente Medellín, which until last year had an alliance with Formas Íntimas and for this 2023 they will start independently. Yesterday, a press conference was held where coach Carlos Ariel Osorio introduced the new players and expressed the group’s commitment to continue showing good performances in the country.

“It keeps getting better”

“Our team is ready, technical part and players. We were already able to generate all those fields of action so that the team can be in competition tomorrow, regarding the previous year I think that it continues to improve and betting on women’s soccer in the institution, it was achieved that everyone had an improvement in the salary part, in sports conditions we continue to add and grow in different aspects”.

Great image in 2022

The team itself set the bar quite high by having reached the semifinals in 2022, being eliminated against América de Cali and surprisingly leaving their rival tomorrow, Medellín, on the way to the quarterfinals. “Without a doubt, on a day-to-day basis, this project continues to take shape. Last year, let’s say that an important aspect began from scratch, which was a process, and this year we want to continue consolidating after a great league in 2022,” said the strategist. .

group captain

Erika Tatiana Largo is one of the most experienced players on the squad and for this year she receives the responsibility of being the captain from the coaching staff, thanks to her leadership. “I want to thank the teacher, the institution for giving us the opportunity again in women’s football, making a team, being here, also thanking the players who arrived, welcoming them in the best way, they are spectacular and they will contribute a lot to us. This year we are going all out and we will make history”.

He debuts against his former team

One of the new faces that the rojiamarillas added for this 2023 is Greicy Landazury, who will debut against his former team. “I come from Independiente Medellín, since I decided to come to Deportivo Pereira I already knew that I would have to face the team that I made my debut with, the team that I played in three leagues with. The truth is that I am very happy to be here, I have the best attitude and I came to contribute the best of myself”.

This is how date 1 will be played

Tomorrow

2:00 p.m. Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente Medellín

Domingo

4:00pm Cortuluá vs América de Cali

6:00 pm Junior vs. Sports Tolima

6:00pm Deportivo Cali vs Real Santander

Tuesday February 7

5:00 p.m. Atlético Nacional vs Boyacá Chico

Sunday February 19

5:00 p.m. Llaneros vs Atlético Bucaramanga

programming date 2

Saturday February 11

4:00 pm Independiente Medellín vs La Equidad

4:10 pm America vs Llaneros

5:00 p.m. Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe

5:00pm Atlético Huila vs Cortuluá

Sunday February 12

4:00 p.m. Boyacá Chicó vs Deportivo Pereira

4:00pm Real Santander vs Junior

4:00pm Deportivo Pasto vs Deportivo Cali

Monday February 13

4:00pm Deportes Tolima vs Atlético Nacional