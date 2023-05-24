‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’, a bet to recover civility and joy

With an emotional event, the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán launched the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign, which seeks to recover the sense of belonging and civility of the people of Cali.

Accompanied by her government team and the general public, the president presented the initiative at the Cosmocentro Shopping Center, where she toured the stores inviting them to smile and went to the Unidad Deportiva station of the MIO Transportation System, giving away a smile, as well as bags for the garbage and to carry the market and promotional elements of the campaign.

to recover

The governor stated that “the name of this campaign ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’, is what we all long for in our city. I know that many people from Cali and Valle del Cauca are going to join this campaign, we are going to be able to recover joy and civility. Cali is the big house and we all have to recover it.”

And it is that Cali and the Valley have already done it and an example of this is that it was the first department in Colombia to recover economically and at a tourist level after the pandemic.

recommendations

Among the recommendations made by the Government of the Valley so that the people of Cali put their grain of sand in the recovery of the city are: do not throw garbage in the street, paint the facade in poor condition, pick up the excrement that the dog leaves in the park when the citizen takes it out, help the grandfather to cross the street, give the seat to a pregnant woman, everything that is to recover the civic culture.

Several unions that have joined the campaign such as the Association of Shopping Centers of Colombia, Acecolombia, and Propacífico called on the people of Cali, the leaders, the community members, the commerce, to accompany the campaign.

The strategy

“We started with a day to strengthen ties of brotherhood and end the divisions, and also from our secretariats and decentralized entities we will carry out a series of actions with which we seek to make the streets calm and clean, that the parks become meeting points again from families and friends, that traffic lights are respected; that progress, culture, art, sports be recognized, and that dialogue be the best way to resolve differences,” the president explained.

From Inciva, the director Emily Vélez, highlighted that, to support the campaign, the Institute is programming a great cleaning day at the entrance to Cali, and additionally there will be an intervention in the Siloé neighborhood where a tourist route that has a group of youngsters. There, a community garden, a planting in a viewpoint of the Los Guayabales park and an ornamental planting will be supported.

Environmental education

On the other hand, Nasly Vidales, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development, indicated that her office will work with the communes where there are green areas for their recovery. The idea is that the communities have spaces for family, environmental, and peaceful gatherings, for which ecological trails are going to be made inside the city, to recover the places where people played sports, went to read, and had a coffee.

Other actions

The Secretary of Tourism of the Valley will take over the El Peñón park to carry out cleaning and beautification days and thus motivate local tourism in the city.

Likewise, the Secretariat for Ethnic Affairs, the Planning Department, the Cadastre Unit and the ERT will carry out cleaning days in different areas of the city, while the Secretariat for the Environment together with the CVC will intervene in Parque de la Babilla.

For its part, the Secretariat for Coexistence and Citizen Security and the Police will deploy a special surveillance device for the traditional San Antonio neighborhood with the ‘Zero Zones’ strategy, which has already produced important results in other municipalities.

