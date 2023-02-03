TvB Experience, the contest organized by at the Tribune with Treviso Basket to bring one of our little players to the bench at Palaverde, he once again gave us priceless emotion. Actually, two. It didn’t go very well against Trieste and Tortona (euphemism), but for some the bitterness of the last siren was soothed by the possibility of finding themselves close behind the giants.

Two little fans cheered on the Nutribullet players from the bench. Leonardo Copetti He will be 8 years old in July. He lives in Musano, just this year he saw his first match at the Palaverde, against Sassari, and both his father Manuel and Leonardo’s grandparents were frequent visitors. He was there against Trieste, while last Sunday he was there against Tortona Thomas Jury10 years old, arrived with his mother Cristina Biasotto.

Thomas Giuriato lined up with the team during the execution of the Mameli anthem

You know the pattern: selfies as if it were raining, high fives with the Americans, Mameli’s anthem to sing and loud. And then a lot of support, alongside coach Nicola.

Do you want to experience a spectacular day? Thanks to at the Tribune you can do it. In fact, TvB Experience has already restarted, there are two seats on the bench for the match against Trento on Sunday 12 March and for the following week’s match against Scafati: send us a photo of your little fan (under 12) by email to [email protected] . There’s a game dedicated to you, for those who love TvB it’s an exclusive possibility.