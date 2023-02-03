Nov 13, 2019
The Western liberal democratic order is in crisis. If it
collapses or significantly wanes in power, what will replace it? A
long period of chaos and massive human suffering? Regressive
authoritarianism? Or, reading the signs of the times, could we
arrive at a synthesis which learns from liberalism’s mistakes while
preserving its best features?
Today’s guest is Jonah Bennett, editor-in-chief of a fascinating
new online magazine called Palladium which is devoted to
constructing what could be called the post-liberal synthesis.
Palladium Magazine seeks to foster the perspective of a responsible
elite, with high-quality, non-ideological coverage of everything
from geopolitics to video-game addiction to the crisis in Ivy
League institutions.
Links
Transcript of this podcast
https://medium.com/@thejonahbennett/responsible-elites-podcast-transcript-7fb270681280
A few Palladium articles:
“Towards The Post-Liberal Synthesis”, Jonah Bennett
https://palladiummag.com/2018/09/29/towards-the-post-liberal-synthesis/
“The Real Problem At Yale Is Not Free Speech”, Natalia
Dashan
https://palladiummag.com/2019/08/05/the-real-problem-at-yale-is-not-free-speech/
“My Time On A Terror Trial Jury”, Wolf Tivy
https://palladiummag.com/2019/09/05/my-time-on-a-terror-trial-jury/
“The American Dream Is Alive In China,” Jean Fan
https://palladiummag.com/2019/10/11/the-american-dream-is-alive-in-china/
“The New Authoritarian Hungary That Isn’t”, Will Collins
https://palladiummag.com/2019/05/06/the-new-authoritarian-hungary-that-isnt/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio