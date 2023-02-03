The Western liberal democratic order is in crisis. If it

collapses or significantly wanes in power, what will replace it? A

long period of chaos and massive human suffering? Regressive

authoritarianism? Or, reading the signs of the times, could we

arrive at a synthesis which learns from liberalism’s mistakes while

preserving its best features?

Today’s guest is Jonah Bennett, editor-in-chief of a fascinating

new online magazine called Palladium which is devoted to

constructing what could be called the post-liberal synthesis.

Palladium Magazine seeks to foster the perspective of a responsible

elite, with high-quality, non-ideological coverage of everything

from geopolitics to video-game addiction to the crisis in Ivy

League institutions.

Links

Transcript of this podcast

https://medium.com/@thejonahbennett/responsible-elites-podcast-transcript-7fb270681280

A few Palladium articles:

“Towards The Post-Liberal Synthesis”, Jonah Bennett

https://palladiummag.com/2018/09/29/towards-the-post-liberal-synthesis/

“The Real Problem At Yale Is Not Free Speech”, Natalia

Dashan

https://palladiummag.com/2019/08/05/the-real-problem-at-yale-is-not-free-speech/

“My Time On A Terror Trial Jury”, Wolf Tivy

https://palladiummag.com/2019/09/05/my-time-on-a-terror-trial-jury/

“The American Dream Is Alive In China,” Jean Fan

https://palladiummag.com/2019/10/11/the-american-dream-is-alive-in-china/

“The New Authoritarian Hungary That Isn’t”, Will Collins

https://palladiummag.com/2019/05/06/the-new-authoritarian-hungary-that-isnt/

