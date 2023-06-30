Home » The CEB explained the cause of the electrical discharge to the west of Bariloche that burned several devices
«It’s a classic type of weather incident.«. The Bariloche Electricity Cooperative (CEB) justified the incident denounced by residents of several homes in the Parque El Faldeo neighborhood, west of Bariloche, who stated that a general electrical failure burned several devices on the afternoon of last Thursday.

From the CEB they explained that the fall of a branch from a tree caused the cut of a cable that generated, in turn, a short circuit.

“A branch affected the bottom line. There’s a bunch of wires and he cut one that’s the neutral. That generated power surges that may have affected electrical appliances.“, explained Eduardo Broglio, coordinator of directors of the CEB and added:” These are issues that can occur.

He assured that until now, they have not received claims from the residents affected by the damage. “There is an established procedure to resolve these issues. If there was any affectation due to the incident that is proven, the CEB recognizes it“, he expressed.

He said that a technical report is required that can be provided by the same businesses that carry out the repairs. «People present it and it is evaluated if the value of the arrangement is recognized or not«, Broglio said.


