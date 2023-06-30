Wind energy: New test stand for rotor blades in operation

Man, is it long, man – wind energy in XXL format: Today in the far north of Germany a new high-tech test bench for wind energy plants with particularly long rotor blades went into operation – the rotor blades are more than 115 Meters long. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck was there.

Wind energy systems must be robust, efficient and reliable

A wind turbine blade test stand is a specialized facility used to test the performance and structural integrity of wind turbine blades.

Rotor blades are an essential component of wind turbines and must be robust, efficient and reliable to withstand the rigors of operation in various weather conditions.

Rotor blade test rigs provide a controlled environment in which various tests and investigations can be performed on rotor blades to verify their properties. These include aerodynamic tests, structural stress tests, fatigue tests and material analyses.

Greentech Fraunhofer: Test bench for rotor blades @ Bremerhaven

The Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems is significantly involved in the test bench for particularly long rotor blades of wind turbines. At the opening today in Bremerhaven, Robert Habeck said: “This is a step into a new era.” That is indeed the case: Blades with a length of more than 115 meters can be tested on the new testing facility. The Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems operates the facility. As a result, there is no other test facility for blades of this size in Germany that is open to the public.

