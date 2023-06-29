The Cecilia case in El Chaco

Hector Luis Manchini, DAYS 7,779,947

lights up

Cecilia Strzyzowski was murdered by César Sena by strangling her with a deadly key. Cecilia defended herself from her, leaving the mark of a deep scratch that can be seen on her neck. After she consummated her death, she was shredded, crushed, finding small burned pieces of a finger and another of one of her feet.

During the search, the suitcase that the aunt of the heart had lent to Cecilia was found, and where they found two rings, a key, clothes, a neck chain with a cross, goods that were recognized by the mother of the victim without any doubt.

Cecilia’s murder occurred in the house of César’s mother where she was seen entering on June 2, 2023 and was never seen leaving.

The Sena Clan was a State within another State where the flags of Cuba, Venezuela, El Che, Milagro Sala stood out in a neighborhood of red houses where fear reigned, the disappearance of workers, communist violence.

The Emerenciano Sena neighborhood received 1,000,000 pesos per day from the provincial government, ignoring the destination of the funds.

Cecilia, a young woman full of dreams, fell in love with a sinister individual who ended her life, shredded, crushed and burned her body, but such perversity will be severely punished; the Sena clan and those who helped them in this inconceivable crime will be sentenced receiving the most serious penalties provided for in the Penal Code for this class of crimes. Cecilia was a victim of the enormous love that she felt for César Sena and as the song by Miguel Mateos says: “Love is so silly that she allows herself to be trapped by a heart that she does not know how to love.”





