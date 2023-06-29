Killed in a knife fight

The incident took place in Cumhuriyet Mahallesi at around 21:00 yesterday. The discussion between the two groups for an unknown reason turned into a fight. In the fight, Ufuk Aşan was stabbed in the chest. 24-year-old Aşan, who was taken to the hospital by the medical teams who came to the scene, could not be saved. The police started an operation to catch those involved in the incident. (DHA)

