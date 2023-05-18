The center is chaos, massive piquetero march through Córdoba

In a march described as “Historic of the Piquetera Unit and the UTEP”, hundreds of protesters gathered, from the early hours of the morning, in Humberto Primo and General Paz.

The main reasons for the protest must be included in employment plans related to public works. Many wore yellow hard hats as if they were employees of some construction-related company. In addition, the complaints were linked to “rejecting the adjustment policies of the government and the IMF, and demanding non-payment of the debt and a break with said organization. With the priority placed on the unity of action to face hunger, poverty and the deepening of the crisis”, details the statement of the Front of Organizations in Struggle (FOL).

Maximiliano Maita, one of the leaders who mobilized, pointed to the government of the province of Córdoba to “access work in public works, today dedicated to the private sector. We want work for the poorest, it is our historical slogan”, he remarked .

Within this framework, they will mobilize from Humberto Primo and General Paz to the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Works, located in the Cañada area. Later, they would arrive with the protest to Colón and General Paz.