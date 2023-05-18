How many cases of COVID 19 does Cali have daily?

On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization-WHO raised the maximum alert for the covid-19 pandemic, a virus that subdued humanity for three years and that today has become an endemic disease, that is, it is constantly present, not exactly at high or deadly levels, but it circulates and spreads in the population. In regards

In Santiago de Cali, two daily cases of coronavirus are occurring; this after the announcement of the World Health Organization-WHO by raising the alert for this virus on May 5.

“This is a disease that is here to stay. Contrary to what many people think, cases are still being filed. During the year we have had a total of 696 and although it is less than those reported in the middle of the pandemic or the previous year, it is important that the community knows that they continue to occur,” explained Diana Cruz, an epidemiologist at the District Public Health Secretariat.

“Although there are cases, the serious ones are less and less and there are no longer situations of mortality; that is the sample that vaccination has served. The highest rate of contagion occurs in those under five years of age and those over 80. For this population group, vaccination is essential and if they already have the first doses, it is necessary to apply reinforcements, ”he added.

The cases of Acute Respiratory Infections-ARI due to the latest weather conditions that occur in our territory.

In this sense, the professional in epidemiology considers that care must be taken to an extreme and, in case of feeling symptoms, resume the use of face masks and go to a health institution to be evaluated by a doctor.

Comments