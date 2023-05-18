BUT SHAPE | Sportdimontagna.com

The news of the 2023 edition! Change departure and arrival

Compared to the classic editions there are some great innovations, which Formazza Event, the ASD that has always organized the event, wanted to test, with excellent results, during the Skyrunning World Championships in September.

The departures of all the races will be in Valdo – Formazza, at about 1,200 m, in the party area of ​​the Municipality of Formazza, and no longer in Riale, at over 1,700 m above sea level. Thanks to this novelty it will be possible to offer services of an even better quality since the general logistics of the departure and arrival area have improved.

It runs on the trails of the Skyrunning World Championship

There will therefore obviously be some changes to the routes, except for the longest one, that of Bettelmatt Ultra Trail, on which the Skyrunning World Championships were held in 2022, as mentioned. The athletes of the long race will run on the 57 km track for 3150 m D+ which saw Cristian Minoggio and Giuditta Turini triumph and which touches some of the most spectacular points of Val Formazza, starting from the 3A Hut, at almost 3,000 m above sea level, beyond touching the lakes Vannino, Morasco (2 times), Sabbione, Toggia and Castel. The Bettelmatt Super Race, 39 km for 2,520 D+-, will develop on the first part of the long race route, thus also in this case touching the 3,000 m of Refuge 3A. Bettelmatt Race, 22 km for 1,320 D+-, shares the initial stretch of the other two races, but once it has bypassed the Nefelgiù Pass, another characteristic point of BUT, it will descend directly towards Valdo: all three routes will therefore touch one of the most famous points of the entire valley, the Toce waterfall.

Salomon Golden Trail National Series

Also in 2023 Bettelmatt Super Race will be part of the Salomon Golden Trail National Series circuit, the circuit that brings together some of the most beautiful and spectacular trails in Italy.

Registrations online only

Info available on the site www.butformazza.it