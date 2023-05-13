He world post-globalization, as this first quarter of the 21st century could be characterized from a historical perspective, is in a moment of transition towards a new international order product of the growing struggle between a reigning power (the United States) and a challenging power (China) that is being fought in practically all fields: culture, geopolitics, the economy, technology, cybersecurity, even extending to the outer space of the globe.

Simultaneously, in this deliquescent postmodernityhumanity is facing a paradigm shift driven by the techno-digital revolution that spread through all areas of social life, affecting identities, values, perceptions, lifestyles, ways of relating, experiences , the horizons, and the expectations of each of the subjects turned into sudden netizens.

The complexity of phenomenal reality, as expressed by the French philosopher Edgar Morin, presents the paradox of the one and the multipleand assumes the disturbing traits of the inextricable, the ambiguous, the unpredictable, the chaotic, the contingent.

Through Antarctica and the Arctic, the race between the great powers accelerates

The policy aimed at transforming experiential reality and managing social coexistence is compelled to prudent and responsible action that involves awareness and recognition of its drifts, its possibilities, its limitations and its risks.

The challenge of development in a world in transition

Within the framework of a shared hegemony and a dynamic balance of powerdistant both from the complex interdependence exposed by Robert Keohane and Joseph Nye in Power and Interdependence (1977) as well as the hegemonic stability defended by Robert Gilpin in The Challenge of Global Capitalism (2002), due to their positions excessively optimistic or excessively pessimistic in relation to international cooperationrespectively, and given the supervening paradigm shift in science, it is necessary to propose a foreign policy from a new epistemological and ontological perspective that encompasses a systemic understanding, a multidisciplinary approach and a comprehensive perspective.

The malaise of inequality

This foreign policy of character strategic, multidimensional and multilevel must be oriented towards five priority and fundamental objectives:

multilateral linkageespecially with the leading powers; Regional integration, consistent, open and plural; reservation of spaces of autonomyespecially on sensitive issues of national interest; Differentiated cooperation, of a nature pragmatics in strategic areas and/or priority; Achievement of a standard of sustainable, sustainable and inclusive development.

The multilateral linkage It is based on a relationship of trust and reciprocity and is built with the active and permanent presence of the country in the various institutional spheres, international forums and multilateral organizations where the central lines of global governance are defined and the issues of the global agenda, in order to agree with the leading countries opportunities for exchange, investment and financing in critical infrastructure, applied science and advanced technology.

The regional integration is based on valuescommon interests, expectations and aversions and is consolidated through short, medium and long-term agreements, mutual commitments and shared responsibilities among member countries willing to face the challenges of cooperation and competition on the international stage.

International economics and politics: the new 20s

Regional integration is special in this regional space that has the lowest degree of relative war conflict and the largest reservoir of renewable natural resources on the planet.

The political strategy of country has to join a regional collective action oriented towards goals and actions of high cooperation and low conflict with the powers in contention, especially in those fields and issues that do not assume strategic relevance or critical importance for them, and take advantage of the ajar windows left by the competition for hegemony to maintain and negotiate spaces of autonomy in matters of national interest.

Regarding the fourth objective and closely related to the previous point, the policy to be followed should assume a differentiated character, pragmatic and flexible based on national priorities and considering the field of tensional forces present, this dynamic balance being all the more fruitful and less costly to the extent that there are regional understandings on common problems and positive sum cooperation schemes.

The last objective constitutes an aspiration shared by the Latin American countries since long ago, but it has not been able to be reflected in a State Policy with a transcendental purpose that is constituted by its centrality and importance in a catalyst element of the expectations and interests of their societies and in the leitmotif of its foreign policies.

A dinosaur gets into the UN and criticizes the powers that waste on fossil energy

The fundamental mortar for the construction of this collective destiny is genuine and lasting development. However, to overcome the structural and historical limitations of a continental habitat increasingly harassed by political division and economic backwardness, structural poverty and social inequality, drug trafficking and marginality, among various factors that gradually led the region to a loss of relevance in the world, it becomes urgent and imperative to design and put into practice a joint strategy, a regional collective action and an instrumental policy oriented and promoted by a vector of achievement.

Foreign policy, as a specific public policy that articulates and coordinates domestic policy and international policyis the ideal instrument to unite wills and agree on actions between governments and the various actors in international politics.

He Sustainable, sustainable and inclusive development must be the priority objective of the region in this 21st century, since it is a reinsurance of peace, a motor of progress and a condition of freedom.

* PhD from the Complutense University of Madrid; Master in International Relations; Professor at the National University of La Rioja; Member of COFEI and the Ortega y Gasset Research Institute