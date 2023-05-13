J Balvin breaks the silence about his absence on social networks

The artist has been very secretive about it, however, he recently appeared on an Instagram Live from his colleague Ryan Castro in which he broke his silence about inactivity on his digital accounts.

“I lost the Instagram password. Let people post for me, a Fast and Furious song came out today, I don’t have a way to promote it, it’s called ‘Toretto’, it’s a single of mine, which is not a comeback because it never I’ve gone, it’s to warm up (…) help me find the Instagram password,” said J Balvin.

The artist referred to his absence on Instagram because he lost his account password. Even Ryan Castro assured that J Balvin does not have Facebook if he wants to recover it. However, the claims were given in a humorous and teasing tone. We’ll know in time, if he gets his account back.