Draw in anticipation of the thirty-fifth day of Serie A: Lecce came close to a very important victory for salvation with a brace from Oudin, man of the match and author of his first goal in the league. He returns to the goal at the Olimpico Immobile, among the best of him together with Lazzari and Milinkovic-Savic. Antonio Nucera’s report cards.

LAZIO 2-2 LECCE, HIGHLIGHTS