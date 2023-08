Historic qualification for the round of 16 for South Africa, which wins its first match in a World Cup and eliminates Italy. Sweden win the group. A draw against Portugal is enough for the United States to qualify with the thrill, behind the Netherlands, overwhelming on Vietnam. England and Denmark also ahead, after the successes with China and Haiti. Here are the results, rankings and calendar of the Women’s World Cup which will end on August 20 in Sydney

