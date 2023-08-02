Two captured for the crime of theft in Cesar

Through control work in the department of Cesar, authorities found the capture of two men for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.

The capture of John Orozco, 22, occurred in the Mareigua neighborhood of Valledupar, when he had apparently committed a theft and physically assaulted a citizen of the sector, a situation that was reported to the police by the community, which arrived to the place indicated by the informant, finding the capture of the alleged criminal who was also found the objects that minutes before he would have stolen from his victim.

Meanwhile, in the José María Oñate neighborhood, in the municipality of La Paz, the arrest of 50-year-old Juan Rodrigo Hernández was carried out, who in complicity with two men stole a public service van circulating in the Valledupar city.

Captured in La Paz for theft./Photo: COURTESY

Apparently they intimidated the driver with a firearm, which they left gagged and tied up in a wooded area, which would have fled in the truck.

The victim managed to untie himself and immediately notified the car owners so that they could take action against the theft, which, together with the authorities, were able to find the stolen truck using the GPS installed in the vehicle.

Due to the facts indicated above, the authorities proceeded to read the rights of the detainees, who were later left before the competent authorities, where they must answer for the crime of qualified theft.

Por Yustin Varela

