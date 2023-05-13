Home » Reduced increases in the Irpef surtax in Palermo, approved by the City Council
World

Reduced increases in the Irpef surtax in Palermo, approved by the City Council

by admin
Reduced increases in the Irpef surtax in Palermo, approved by the City Council

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

The white smoke arrives from the City Council of Palermo on the increase in the Irpef surtax which, however, provides for reduced increases compared to what was foreseen. Twenty-one votes in favour, eleven against and only one abstention. The increase will concern the period from this year, 2023 until 2031. This year the increases will be equal…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Reduced increases in the Irpef surtax in Palermo, approved by the City Council appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Six Palestinians killed in Jenin during second Israeli invasion of the city this year – breaking news

You may also like

what is hikikomori | Magazine

A Sarajevo football player threw the ball into...

severe bad weather with risk of storms and...

Zvezdan Slavnić about Ksenia Pajčin | Entertainment

COLLECTION WITH THE SENSES – AT A GLANCE...

Car wash owner killed in Reggio, one of...

Serie A, Lazio-Lecce 2-2 The biancocelesti grab the...

israel, high voltage in the Gaza Strip: at...

Thailand’s General Election: Four Things You Need to...

Shooting in Mostar | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy