The Chinese version of “Hakuoki Zhenkai Liminglu” will be released on February 23 next year! The game system and the exclusive content of the NS version will be revealed at once!

Publisher Jasden announced that the Bakumatsu drama ADV “Hakuoki Shinkai Dawn Records” produced by the Otome game brand “Otomate” under Idea Factory, with the theme of the birth of the Shinsengumi, will be released on February 23, 2023 at Traditional Chinese version available in Asia. Today, the game system, various chapter content information and exclusive additional elements of the NS version will be released simultaneously.

Game flow

“Hakuoki Shingai Dawn Record” is a story that happened before “Hakuoki Shingai Fukaden”. The time and space background is set before the Shinsengumi meets the heroine Chizuru, which is the birth of the Shinsengumi.

Players will play the protagonist “Ryunosuke Ibuki (name cannot be changed)” to experience a series of events and plots, during which there are many character dialogues and action choices. By choosing options, you have the opportunity to increase the friendship of other characters, and understand their goals and dreams as samurai through the eyes of Ryunosuke Ibuki. As the story progresses, the protagonist will gradually be influenced by the main characters of this route and embark on a completely different life path.

Marshalling record & marching record function

This work has introduced the function of “organization record”. Through the chapter tree diagram, players can keep track of their progress in the game at any time, and can also freely select chapters and quickly jump to the story link. Recycling other route CG maps is equivalent to understanding the story structure. helpful. As for the marching record, it contains all the plots that have been played. Players can freely click on specific chapters to experience the wonderful plot again.

Izayoi interjected

As the story progresses, multiple “Sixteen Nights Episodes” will be unlocked one by one. Here, through the eyes of other important characters, the player will spy on the short stories of the main characters when the protagonist is not present, or the truth that they usually don’t say easily. In addition, after clearing the personal lines of the five main male protagonists, the player will play the heroine “Qianzuru” again, and personally experience the post-marital life after the continuation of the game’s main chapter, Happy END.

Special plot

This Nintendo Switch version will fully include all the additional plots that were previously added on each platform. Let players experience the most complete story at one time! The additional special episodes are as follows:

“Gionkai riots”

“Day of the Ghost Cholera”

“Little Summer and”

“dream copy”

“Lectures at the end of the curtain”

CG commentary

Each character will recall the scene at the time and give an explanation based on the CG picture of the event. Each picture will contain two versions of commentary at the same time, respectively, “Remembrance of Dawn” explained by Shinsengumi team members and Ibuki, and “Fragments of Memories” explained by Ibuki and Serizawa.

NS version additional elements

◆Additional bonus plot “Wen Jiu Memories”

12 new characters have been added to the special plot. The additional plot – “Wenjiu Memory”, and the corresponding new CG pictures are also included. Explain the big and small events that happened in the Liminglu era (the third year of Wenjiu) through the different perspectives of each character.

◆Added CG images to the main plot

In the main plot of “Hakuoki Shinkai Dawn Records”, new CG event pictures of the five main male protagonists are added.

◆Newly added CG commentary “Replenishment from previous years”

For the newly added CG of the NS version, there will also be a new CG commentary “Past Years Supplement”, which will be explained by Ryunosuke Ibuki and the members of the Shinsengumi team.

NS “Hakuoki Shinkai Dawn Record” General Edition Suggested Price HKD.468

●”Hakuoki Zhenkai Dawn Record” Asian version game software

●First Press Bonus: Postcard Commemorative Book Set (Includes 12 Postcards)