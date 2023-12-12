Home » Connectarch Cast: Daniel Mangabeira talks about Brasília’s architecture
Connectarch Cast: Daniel Mangabeira talks about Brasília’s architecture

In contrast to these great monuments and commercial buildings, a trio of architects stands out in the city for having chosen the residential scale. The daily life of Bloco Arquitetos is precisely participation in the construction of people’s daily lives.

Daniel Mangabeira, architect and one of the firm’s partners, is the guest of Connectarch Cast, the podcast produced by Connectarch, Decortiles’ relationship program, and shared a little of his affection and admiration for the capital of Brazil. Born in Bahia, he was enchanted by Brasília to live and work. “Brasília is a cozy city despite being a city with such open spaces”, he explains.

This spacious concept inspired by the city was also taken into the office, which he shared in the conversation. “We don’t have a closed room, an isolated space, there’s a meeting happening along with the production… I think this is all very beneficial for the creative process, for you to think in a noisy way – to use a Bahianese word here – to think in a noisy way” , says Daniel.

The content is already live, and is available on Spotify and YouTube, on the brands’ profiles. Follow Connectarch news on the @connectarch_oficial and @decortiles profiles on Instagram, and on the www.connectarch.com.br platform.

