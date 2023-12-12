Home » Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto hanging case: Hearing continues after eleven years
Web Desk: After eleven years, the Supreme Court is hearing the presidential reference related to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution.
A 9-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa will hear the death sentence for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s assassination.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to appear in the Supreme Court in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto hanging case.
It should be remembered that former President Asif Zardari filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court in 2011.
On behalf of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an application for live broadcast of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reference has been filed in the Supreme Court by lawyer Farooq H Naik.

