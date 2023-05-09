mayor of cagliari dead – Tiscali News

Tragedy tonight in Cagliari: a 44-year-old Polish mayor, who was in Sardinia together with other compatriot colleagues for a series of institutional visits, was fell from the fourth floor of the hotel where he was staying and died. The episode took place at 2 at the Due Colonne hotel in the historic center.

According to what was reconstructed by the mobile team, the mayor was in a room with a colleague and, apparently, he was sitting on the windowsill and would have lost his balance, falling into the void for several tens of meters.

The hypothesis of an assault is excluded: the fall could be attributable to an accident.