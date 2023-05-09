Transfer review: “Sané? Mane? Bayern fell for it”

FC Bayern is playing the weakest season in years, the championship is in danger. This is also a result of the transfer activities of the record champions, says Sepp Maier. The club legend finds clear words.

Bhe was employed by them in 2008 before retiring and quitting the job as goalkeeping coach. Sepp Maier trained the goalkeepers at Munich for 14 years after he himself stood between the posts from 1962 to 1979 and played 536 games for the German record champions.

The now 79-year-old still follows what is happening at his former employer with great interest. The 1974 world champion has now questioned the quality of some of FC Bayern’s transfers to the “kicker”.

“What kind of squad do they have together,” said Maier: “With Sadio Mané it was said: a super deal. At Leroy Sané it was said: a super deal. But do you really think that Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager d. R.) sold a super player for 50 million euros? Or that Jürgen Klopp (Trainer des FC Liverpool, d. R.) lets a super player go?” Maier asked. “No, they don’t let a super player go. Bayern wasn’t smart again, fell for it again. They brought in players who were no longer needed elsewhere.”

30 million for Mané

Mané had moved from Liverpool to Munich before the season. It was said to have cost almost 30 million euros. When Sané, who came to Munich in the summer of 2020, there was talk of a base fee of 49 million euros.

In the current season, Sané has eight goals and five assists in a total of 29 league appearances – Mané, whose contract runs until June 2025, has seven goals and four assists in 23 league appearances.

After being eliminated from the Champions League and Cup, Bayern are one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund with three games remaining in the Bundesliga season. Schalke, who have been extremely strong recently, will play in Munich on Saturday. Dortmund plays in Moenchengladbach.