The Cipolletti Independent Film Festival is coming

The 2023 edition of the Lorenzo Kelly Independent Film Festival will take place from August 24 to 27 at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex, for which the call is open until August 7 to participate with short films and Patagonian video clips.

The meeting, which bears the name of the region’s pioneer filmmaker, emerged in 2019 by the hand of the actress and director Aymará Rovera, with the intention of enhancing the gaze of Patagonia.

With social and inclusive themes, the festival forms a meeting space that reflects the interculturality of the area.

A forerunner of cinema in the area and recognized in several festivals, Kelly remained in the history of the city for having portrayed the popular uprising of 1969 known as “El Cipolletazo”.

In statements to Rio Negro state television, the organizer said that the festival is to continue recognizing the filmmaker who died in 2018 as the first to show the reality of the region in more than 60 productions.

“Since last year we feel that the festival is already installed, knowing that they are waiting to participate is a source of pride,” said Rovera.

He also recalled that in 2022 there were more than 60 participants and that in 2023, the organization will look at 40 years of Democracy.

“We are going to have more consideration with the participants that with their works they refer to this theme, but in any case the theme is free because it seems to us that the expressive gaze of the artist is unique and personal,” he clarified.

“It is a federal festival that recognizes the other, that embraces its people, it is small, but with a very great spirit that grows every year,” he concluded.

The bases and conditions to participate are available on the official website of the event and on the Instagram and Facebook profiles.


