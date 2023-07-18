The Circle Dance Lab: A Hip-Hop Spectacle That Ignites Shanghai 1933

Nike and THE CIRCLE DANCE LAB successfully concluded their hip-hop competition finals on June 23rd in Shanghai 1933. The event brought together talented dancers from all over the world to present a thrilling hip-hop extravaganza for the audience.

The night kicked off with a special performance by Japanese DJ TASHI, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of HIP-HOP with dynamic music and visual effects. A11 KIDS and Spotlight Dance Club followed with an opening show performance that immersed the audience in the fantasy world of street dance.

The competition featured renowned judges from the global hip-hop community, including MR WIGGLES, PHYSICX, KANON, AC, REI-san, and Xiao Qiwu. These influential dancers brought their unique styles and exceptional skills to evaluate the contestants.

The event showcased intense BATTLE showdowns, with six groups from Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing, as well as four specially invited BATTLE GUESTS. After fierce competition, RUSHBALL (KYOKA & MAiKA) emerged as the champions.

In the 5 ON 5 CREW BATTLE, TEAM DATING (NEGUIN/RICEBALL/LEI XIAO YANG/SANKIM) and TEAM IRIS Xi Jiaqi (NELSON/XIAO CHAO/TSUKKI/WANG SHAO XIANG) engaged in an intense duel. TEAM DATING ultimately won the award for the best team in the competition.

The MINI-CREW DIVISION Little Qi Dance Competition featured ten groups from across the country, with VIP CREW, an all-female dance troupe from Shenzhen, showcasing their excellent teamwork and skills.

The event highlighted the struggle and dreams of talented dancers, as well as the unique charm of hip-hop culture. Street dance combines music, dance, and free expression, representing the pursuit of freedom, dreams, and unity. The love for hip-hop knows no boundaries of age, gender, race, or background. Every dancer can find their place on the stage and showcase their talent and unique charm.

The competition demonstrated the energy and enthusiasm brought by hip-hop, transcending language and national boundaries. It provided a platform for young people to interpret life and pursue their dreams through dance. Nike, as the competition partner, is committed to providing a stage for young dancers and street dance communities to freely create, learn, and communicate with masters from around the world, expanding the boundaries of sports.

In showcasing the elegance of Chinese hip-hop culture to the world, THE CIRCLE DANCE LAB created a platform for the younger generation to express themselves and inspire them to pursue greatness on the stage.

