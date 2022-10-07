ROME – With these moonshines, and the risks of nuclear apocalypses, cars probably won’t be people’s first thought. So, at Citroen, they decided to start some creative practice, and here is the latest idea: to study leasing contracts that last up to 15 years. Considering also the life of the cars has become longer, and imagining lower costs with recycled parts.

There are already projects in place for other brands (see Toyota with Kinto), and therefore for the Citroen marketing director, Laurent Barria confirmed that the Stellantis group brand is only pushing to bring more accessible electric cars to the market, but also “Making so that our cars, in a general sense, live longer “.

A thought of common sense, the common customer will comment, who cannot fail to appreciate the new course. “We are working on a new leasing method – Barria revealed – which provides for a duration not of 36 or 48 months, but also of 15 years. I hope that the launch of this product can take place in the near future”.

It will be a targeted project, in the sense that the specific cars will have to be subject to special maintenance programs (how many, after the warranty period, moving to private workshops?) Which only involve the use of ‘rotation’ and recovery spare parts. At Citroen they also calculated the risks. “The most complicated part of this project is that we will have to offer customers, for example between the tenth and fifteenth contract years, the exact same guarantees.”

The real goal is to break down the wall of the “eight or nine years” of the average life of cars. “We have to change that paradigm and think that maybe we will have people interested in having mobility in good condition even after 12 years, with a global life cycle of 15 years or 250 thousand km with the car in perfect condition, with the same maintenance contract. of the first year even after 10 years “.